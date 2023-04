Noting this news item, via Reuters citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

new estimates will be officially published next week for 2023 and 2024 in the government's Economic and Financial Document (DEF)

2023 projection is set to be raised to 0.9% (from 0.6% at the previous forecast)

2024 estimate will probably be lower than 1.8% (from 1.9% at the previous forecast)

Italian PM Meloni