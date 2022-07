As per a government statement, Italy's PM Mario Draghi will resign.

Earlier, the governing coalition survived a vote of confidence despite the 5-Star Movements decision to sit out the vote. The PM later met with France's President Mattarella but was reported he did not resign. Draghi has said if he did not have the support of the 5-star Movement in his coalition, he would resign.

It appears he has done just that.

The EURUSD has move back below the 1.0000 level and trades at 0.9987 currently.