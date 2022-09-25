Exit polls are showing the bloc winning 41 to 45%, which is enough for a parliamentary majority

  • Brothers of Italy circa 22 - 26 %
  • League on circa 8 - 12%
  • Forza 5 -9 %

The Brothers of Italy party is led by Giorgia Meloni. She looks set to become the next PM and Italy's first female PM.

Its difficult to say if this will usher in a period of stability for Italian politics, given the priors. But ... with a majority there is a chance cobble together a coalition at least for the short term and see how it goes from there. As for EUR impact, perhaps 'potentail stability' is enough for a bid, at the margin.