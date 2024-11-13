European trading will be a bit of a snoozer as such with a lack of headlines. But perhaps we might get some interesting market moves to talk about in the run up to the US CPI report. USD/JPY is now inching just above 155.00 for the first time since end July while EUR/USD is looking heavy near the April low of 1.0601. Those will be two of the more interesting charts in play currently.

Elsewhere, US futures are pointing lower with gold back up slightly just above $2,600 and Bitcoin is down to below $87,000 after briefly brushing up against the $90,000 mark overnight. So, there are some mixed moves in there for the time being.

In terms of data releases, there's just the US MBA mortgage applications at 1200 GMT. With rates having shot higher post-election, that is likely to keep sentiment in a more dour spot after last week's report here.

As for euro area releases, there's nothing on the agenda for today.