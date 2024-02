The lesson from yesterday was that the only thing this market cares about is the next headline. If that's the case, then there will be plenty of twists and turns today.

At 8:30 am ET:

Initial jobless claims

Q4 unit labor costs

9:30 am - Canadian S&P Global PMI

9:45 am - US S&P Global final PMI

At 10 am ET:

Construction spending

ISM manufacturing

Earnings after the close:

Apple

Amazon

Meta

