If you're wondering why the market is a bit quieter than usual today it's because the US and Canada are off today to celebrate Labor Day.

For retail, I think there's a bit of an opportunity brewing in CAD because the loonie is flat despite the $3.20 rise in oil prices and the spike in TTF gas. Russia acknowledging that it's using gas as a weapon raises the odds it will be doing the same with oil and increases the urgency for everyone to secure supply.

In terms of this week, it's a big one for central bank decisions with the BOC, RBA and ECB all on the docket.

S&P 500 futures are trading and are up 7 points.