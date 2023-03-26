From China today we get Industrial profits data for February. There is no 'expected' for this, the priors are:

+0.8% y/y

-4.0% YTD

The data from China is due at 9.30 pm US Eastern time, which is 0130 GMT.

Also coming up ahead:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.