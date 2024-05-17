AI image

The US economic calendar is essentially bare today, aside from leading indicators -- which is never a market mover. That should send US traders away early, and even moreso for Canada which also has Monday off.

However there's a speech from Powell at 3:30 pm ET that could keep some in the office. However, I think it's probably safe to sit that one out as it's a commencement address at Georgetown Law. That certainly doesn't seem like the kind of place to be making comments about monetary policy or the economic outlook, though you never know.