It's a mixed opening to start the trading week in the US equity markets. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average up 13.66 points or 0.04% at 33688.05
- S&P index up 1.57 points or 0.04% at 4137.83
- NASDAQdown -10.53 points or -0.09% at 12224.89
- Russell 2000 is up 7.35 points or 0.42% 1767.23
Looking at the NASDAQ index, the swing highs going back to September 12, 2022 come between 12227.93 and 12269.55. get a will that ceiling is a key from a technical perspective. The high price from a Friday reached 12264.83.
Looking at the US debt market, yields are moving higher from early New York levels:
- 2 year yield 3.997% +7.5 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.498% +7.9 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.518% +7.3 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.831% +7.0 basis points
in other markets:
- Spot gold is up $2.52 or 0.13% at $2018.73. That is down from early New York session levels of around $2022.50
- Spot silver is down 9.6 cents or -0.3% at $25.53
- WTI crude oil is up $2.22 or 3.11% at $73.56
- Bitcoin is back below the $28,000 level $27,924
The regional bank ETF, KRE is trading up $0.20-$0.08 or 0.73% at $38.63. PacWest is trading up $1.09 or 18.92% at $6.86. Western Alliance is trading up $1.92 or 7% at $29.09.
With most of the major earnings in the rearview mirror, risk is less this week from a shock. Overall the earnings were positive although most off lower levels from last year.
In trading today:
- Apple is trading down $0.97 or 0.56% at $172.62
- Microsoft is down $1.15 or -0.3% at $309.59
- Google is trading up $0.19 or 0.21% at $105.79
- Amazon is down $0.72 or -0.72% at $104.84
- Nvidia is down $2.70 or 0.94% at $284.08
- Meta is down $1.16 or -0.50% at $231.60