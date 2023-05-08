It's a mixed opening to start the trading week in the US equity markets. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 13.66 points or 0.04% at 33688.05
  • S&P index up 1.57 points or 0.04% at 4137.83
  • NASDAQdown -10.53 points or -0.09% at 12224.89
  • Russell 2000 is up 7.35 points or 0.42% 1767.23

Looking at the NASDAQ index, the swing highs going back to September 12, 2022 come between 12227.93 and 12269.55. get a will that ceiling is a key from a technical perspective. The high price from a Friday reached 12264.83.

NASDAQ
NASDAQ test the key swing area

Looking at the US debt market, yields are moving higher from early New York levels:

in other markets:

The regional bank ETF, KRE is trading up $0.20-$0.08 or 0.73% at $38.63. PacWest is trading up $1.09 or 18.92% at $6.86. Western Alliance is trading up $1.92 or 7% at $29.09.

With most of the major earnings in the rearview mirror, risk is less this week from a shock. Overall the earnings were positive although most off lower levels from last year.

In trading today:

  • Apple is trading down $0.97 or 0.56% at $172.62
  • Microsoft is down $1.15 or -0.3% at $309.59
  • Google is trading up $0.19 or 0.21% at $105.79
  • Amazon is down $0.72 or -0.72% at $104.84
  • Nvidia is down $2.70 or 0.94% at $284.08
  • Meta is down $1.16 or -0.50% at $231.60