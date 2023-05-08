It's a mixed opening to start the trading week in the US equity markets. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 13.66 points or 0.04% at 33688.05

S&P index up 1.57 points or 0.04% at 4137.83

NASDAQdown -10.53 points or -0.09% at 12224.89

Russell 2000 is up 7.35 points or 0.42% 1767.23

Looking at the NASDAQ index, the swing highs going back to September 12, 2022 come between 12227.93 and 12269.55. get a will that ceiling is a key from a technical perspective. The high price from a Friday reached 12264.83.

NASDAQ test the key swing area

Looking at the US debt market, yields are moving higher from early New York levels:

2 year yield

5 year yield 3.498% +7.9 basis points

10 year yield 3.518% +7.3 basis points

30 year yield 3.831% +7.0 basis points

in other markets:

Spot gold

Spot silver is down 9.6 cents or -0.3% at $25.53

WTI crude oil is up $2.22 or 3.11% at $73.56

Bitcoin is back below the $28,000 level $27,924

The regional bank ETF, KRE is trading up $0.20-$0.08 or 0.73% at $38.63. PacWest is trading up $1.09 or 18.92% at $6.86. Western Alliance is trading up $1.92 or 7% at $29.09.

With most of the major earnings in the rearview mirror, risk is less this week from a shock. Overall the earnings were positive although most off lower levels from last year.

