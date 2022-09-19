The Fed is the main focus in markets this week but they aren't the only major central bank that will be pinned on the agenda in the days ahead. It's going to be a packed week as we also have the BOJ, SNB and BOE all lined up as well. That could all inject a good dose of volatility in markets before the focus turns to the next round of key data points in the inflation versus economy debate again.

Wed 21/9 - FOMC meeting policy decision (+75 bps expected)

Thurs 22/9 - BOJ monetary policy decision (no change expected, watch for yen comments)

Thurs 22/9 - SNB monetary policy decision (+75 bps expected)

Thurs 22/9 - BOE monetary policy decision (+50 bps expected)

Adding to that, we will also be hearing from ECB president Lagarde on Tuesday, 20 September, as she delivers the Karl-Otto Pöhl-Lecture in Frankfurt. And on Friday, 23 September, Fed chair Powell is also due to deliver opening remarks (~5 mins) in the latest Fed Listens event (carrying the theme 'Transitioning to the Post-pandemic Economy').