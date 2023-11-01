Welcome to November.
It's starting out with a flurry of economic data and news, with the highlight being the 2 pm ET FOMC decision. I'll have plenty on that throughout the day but for the next two hours it will be overshadowed by economic data.
Here's the slate:
- 8:15 am ET ADP employment
- 8:30 an ET Treasury quarterly refunding
- 9:30 am ET Canada S&P Global manufacturing
- 9:45 ET US S&P Global manufacturing
- 10 am ET US construction spending, ISM manufacturing and JOLTS
- 10:30 am ET EIA weekly oil inventories