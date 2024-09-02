Remember: Safety first in the forex market

Happy Monday, especially for those of you who get the day off.

It's Labor Day and that means that markets are closed in the United States and Canada. The FX market has been quiet throughout the world today, with the exception of JPY trading and some NZD weakness.

I expected to see more oil softness after Libra restarted some production but exports still remain locked up some that's likely keeping a lid on it.

There isn't much to watch out for today but the week picks up tomorrow with the ISM manufacturing survey.