Remember: Safety first in the forex market

It's the first Monday in September and that means it's Labor Day in the US and Canada. Markets are closed and the economic calendar is bare.

The FX market doesn't close for holiday though so trading continues and the euro and pound are off to nice starts to the week as the US dollar slackens.

There were plenty of events on the weekend to recap and plenty to look forward to this week. I'll be getting to those in the hours ahead.