The consensus on today's CPI reading is 7.0% and that's a frightful number for a developed economy. It's the kind of thing that's likely to be splashed on newspaper front pages and kick off another round of political angst. Some estimates are as high as 7.2% (and some as low as 6.8%) so it could be even worse as we revisit 1980s era levels.

So while newspaper editors and politicians will be focused on on the headline y/y figure (and it will be our headline too), I expect the market to dig deeper.

The core CPI m/m reading is forecast at +0.5% and headline +0.4%. Within those, look at the influence of energy prices and rising rents.

The big question isn't what CPI did last year -- whether it was 6.8% or 7.2% doesn't make much of a difference -- it's what it will do going forward and the clues to that will be in rents, auto prices and other ongoing price trends.