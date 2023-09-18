Major central bank decisions are of course the main watch, which is in part contributing to the rather lackadaisical mood so far in European morning trade today. From earlier: The central bank bonanza heats up this week

But it's not just those policy decisions that will be of interest to markets. There will be quite a number of economic data releases to keep an eye out for as well. Here's the rough overview:

  • RBA September monetary policy meeting minutes (19 Sept, Tuesday)
  • Eurozone August final CPI figures (19 Sept, Tuesday)
  • Canada August CPI figures (19 Sept, Tuesday)
  • UK August CPI figures (20 Sept, Wednesday)
  • FOMC meeting policy decision (20 Sept, Wednesday)*
  • NZ Q2 GDP figures (21 Sept, Thursday)
  • SNB meeting policy decision (21 Sept, Thursday)*
  • BOE meeting policy decision (21 Sept, Thursday)*
  • US weekly jobless claims (21 Sept, Thursday)
  • US Sept Philly Fed manufacturing index (21 Sept, Thursday)
  • Australia September PMI data (22 Sept, Friday)
  • BOJ meeting policy decision (22 Sept, Friday)*
  • UK August retail sales data (22 Sept, Friday)
  • Eurozone September PMI data (22 Sept, Friday)
  • UK September PMI data (22 Sept, Friday)
  • US September PMI data (22 Sept, Friday)