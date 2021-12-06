Eamonn is off again today but will be back tomorrow.

I'll be covering in his place and that includes the RBA decision at 0330 GMT. I'll have more on that in the hours leading up to the decision but AUD/USD posted a decent rebound from Friday's rout, climbing 46 pips to 0.7047 to start the week. It was the top-performing G10 currency.

Aside from the RBA decision, we also get Japanese household spending and labor cash earnings at 2330 GMT. Australia's home price index for Q3 is also due at 0030 GMT.

Aside from the RBA, the central bank speakers' calendar is bare.

