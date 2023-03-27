Here's what we will be getting:

Australia February CPI (29/3)

Spain March preliminary CPI (30/3)

Germany March preliminary CPI (30/3)

France March preliminary CPI (31/3)

Eurozone March preliminary CPI (31/3)

US February PCE price index (31/3)

As much as markets are recovering from the hangover after the banking turmoil, it won't be long before the focus shifts back towards central banks and inflation once again.

To add to the whole mix of data above, there's also month-end and quarter-end flows to consider alongside potential repatriation flows amid the Japanese fiscal year-end (although much of this should already be transacted during the month itself).