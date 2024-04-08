Apart from a busy economic calendar, we also have earnings season to focus on this week.

Below is a quick look at what is coming up from the always helpful Earnings Whispers:

Earnings week ahead (8-12 April 2024)

The bank names on Friday will garner attention as always. Below is a quick snapshot of what the analyst community is expecting from them:

Earnings estimates (8 April 2024)

Remember when it comes to the indexes, the S&P and Nasdaq is market cap weighted, while the dow is price weighted. That means share price is more important for the dow names, hence the chunky weighting of 3.9% for JPMorgan in the dow.