The February Ivey PMI in Canada rises to 60.6 from 50.7 last month seasonally adjusted.

The non seasonally adjusted comes in at 62.2 vs 57.4 last month.

The Ivey PMI traditionally can be quite volatile and therefore has limited impact.

Looking at the USDCAD, the price has been trending higher today and moved back toward the high of a swing area between 1.27826 to 1.27956. The high reached 1.27912 and backed off The price currently trades at 1.2771