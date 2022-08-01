China's one-party state is stringently objecting to an elected representative from one democracy paying a visit to another democracy! That is, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan.

I'd only add that while China's Communist Party leaders are furious the response is usually directed at allies of the US, rather than the US itself. China is too weak to target the US but they have shown many times they are prepared to bully smaller allies, such as Australia. China has, effectively, banned imports of goods from Australia in recent years when tensions with the US have risen. Watch for further such responses in the days ahead. So far China has left imports of Australia's #1 product, iron ore, untouched. If that comes under the spotlight the AUD will suffer.

China has delayed importing some table grapes from Australia. Fears are the industry could be the ne