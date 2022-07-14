AFP had the report citing data from industry groups.
- As of Wednesday, homebuyers had halted payments for units in at least 100 residential property projects in 50 cities, according to data from research firm China Real Estate Information Corporation (CRIC).
- This was up from 28 projects on Monday and 58 on Tuesday, according to a report by analysts at financial firm Jefferies.
- "The names on the list doubled every day in the past three days," they said.
Here is a link for more.
This is a sign of worsening contagion across China's troubled property sector. The property sector is (was) a critical driver of economic growth in China. It's a negative sign for China-proxy trades (the Australian dollar, for example, is languishing at its lows for the year)