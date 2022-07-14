AFP had the report citing data from industry groups.

As of Wednesday, homebuyers had halted payments for units in at least 100 residential property projects in 50 cities, according to data from research firm China Real Estate Information Corporation (CRIC).

This was up from 28 projects on Monday and 58 on Tuesday, according to a report by analysts at financial firm Jefferies.

"The names on the list doubled every day in the past three days," they said.

This is a sign of worsening contagion across China's troubled property sector. The property sector is (was) a critical driver of economic growth in China. It's a negative sign for China-proxy trades (the Australian dollar, for example, is languishing at its lows for the year)