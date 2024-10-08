JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's Bloomberg Interview Highlights:

Sees deficits as inflationary, and they 'need to be dealt with'

Fed's 50 bps cut was appropriate; longer rates may tick up slightly

Midsize US bank mergers should be allowed

AI is "real" and transformative; JPM added 1,000 AI workers

IPO backlog exists but execution uncertain

Public markets high, but IPO activity remains surprisingly subdued

Private capital raising viewed positively

Dimon's remarks show cautious optimism on economy and a reminder about AI's transformative potential.