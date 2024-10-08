JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's Bloomberg Interview Highlights:
- Sees deficits as inflationary, and they 'need to be dealt with'
- Fed's 50 bps cut was appropriate; longer rates may tick up slightly
- Midsize US bank mergers should be allowed
- AI is "real" and transformative; JPM added 1,000 AI workers
- IPO backlog exists but execution uncertain
- Public markets high, but IPO activity remains surprisingly subdued
- Private capital raising viewed positively
Dimon's remarks show cautious optimism on economy and a reminder about AI's transformative potential.