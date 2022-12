Comments from the JPMorgan CEO on CNBC:

US economy is strongest in the world today

If you have the strongest economy, you're going to have the strongest currency

I'm worried about what the strong dollar will do to the emerging world

A mild to a hard recession could hit next year

Crypto is a complete sideshow, tokens are like pet rocks and you guys spend way too much time on it.

On a recession, he said he won't make any kind of firm prediction.