On January 9, 2025, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will be closed to honor former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

The CME is more complicated. In brief:

Agricultural and Interest Rate Markets: Closing early at 12:15 p.m. Central Time (CT).

BrokerTec U.S. Repo and Treasury Products: Early closures at 2:30 p.m. CT and 1:30 p.m. CT, respectively.

Cryptocurrency, Energy, Foreign Exchange, and Metals Markets: Operating with normal trading hours.

CME Globex trading hours for CME and CBOT U.S.-based equity products (such as E-mini S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Dow Jones futures) on January 9, 2025 will include an abbreviated session, closing after overnight trading at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. U.S.-based equity products will reopen at their regularly scheduled time on January 9, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Central Time for trade date of January 10, 2025.

Check the CME site for more detail.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) has recommended an early market close at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 9, 2025, for all fixed-income cash markets.

This early closure applies to the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds, and secondary money market trading in instruments such as bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper, and Yankee and Euro certificates of deposit.

As for FX:

Federal Reserve Banks closed on January 9

Interbank Forex Trading operates 24 hours across global financial centers. However, the closure of U.S. banks and the Federal Reserve on January 9 may lead to reduced liquidity and trading volumes in USD pairs during US trading hours. This could result in wider spreads and increased volatility.