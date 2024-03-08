More on the household spending data from Japan earlier, a huge drop:
More:
- fell by the most in 35 months
- down for the 11th straight month
- biggest drop since February 2021
Excuses offered up by a Japanese official include:
- One-off factors such as decreases in new car purchases
- factory suspensions
- lower energy bills due to warm weather
- higher spending in the same month last year from post-pandemic travel subsidies
I can't see this data as supporting a near-term Bank of Japan tightening, but wages data is suggesting its coming:
Bank of Japan