More on the household spending data from Japan earlier, a huge drop:

More:

fell by the most in 35 months

down for the 11th straight month

biggest drop since February 2021

Excuses offered up by a Japanese official include:

One-off factors such as decreases in new car purchases

factory suspensions

lower energy bills due to warm weather

higher spending in the same month last year from post-pandemic travel subsidies

I can't see this data as supporting a near-term Bank of Japan tightening, but wages data is suggesting its coming:

Bank of Japan