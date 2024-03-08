More on the household spending data from Japan earlier, a huge drop:

More:

  • fell by the most in 35 months
  • down for the 11th straight month
  • biggest drop since February 2021

Excuses offered up by a Japanese official include:

  • One-off factors such as decreases in new car purchases
  • factory suspensions
  • lower energy bills due to warm weather
  • higher spending in the same month last year from post-pandemic travel subsidies

I can't see this data as supporting a near-term Bank of Japan tightening, but wages data is suggesting its coming:

