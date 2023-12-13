Government will take policy steps to help achieve wage growth that exceeds rate of inflation next year

Still making preparations for Cabinet changes, will finalise decision and announce it tomorrow

If you hadn't known, Japan has been caught up in a political fundraising scandal which even resulted in a no-confidence motion being tabled against Kishida earlier today. The motion was rejected but Kishida is expected to replace several ministers who are under heavy scrutiny amid the whole debacle. The remarks above are trying to distract from that, as he wants to maintain that he is the right man for the job to lead the Japanese economy forward heading into next year.