Expects BOJ to guide exit from massive monetary easing at some point in the future

That is if sustained, stable price growth with wage increased is foreseen

An adjustment to policy could increase volatility in financial markets

Hopes the BOJ, under the new leadership, to make appropriate decisions to ensure healthy functioning of markets

The message is clear from the government and it is certainly reverberating elsewhere, especially if there is pressure to increase wages for businesses. Ueda will certainly have his hands full the minute he steps into office in April.