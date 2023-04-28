10-year JGB yields (%)

Going into the BOJ policy decision, 10-year yields in Japan climbed to 0.49% but are now dragged back down to just below 0.41% on the day. This is leading to a broader fall in bond yields, with 10-year Treasury yields also down 2.5 bps to 3.503% near the lows for the day.

This is one of those days where we are seeing some mixed moves all around. While bond yields are lower, the Japanese yen is also tumbling since it is a BOJ-related move.

USD/JPY is now testing waters above 135.00, up 0.9% on the day, while EUR/JPY is also nudging to its highest levels since December 2014 at the moment. I highlighted both charts earlier in the day here and here respectively.