Keidanren bears social responsibility to aim for wage growth that outweighs inflation

To strongly ask each firm to consider, implement wage hikes as much as possible

There is a strong sense of urgency that Japan's economic future rests on whether we can accelerate towards structural wage hikes this year and onwards

The pressure from the government is certainly on these large business lobbies more than anything else. The whole exercise now is to get strong results from the March to April spring wage negotiations, in order to allow the BOJ to potentially normalise monetary policy.