Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi:

Japan supports US and Allies decision to secure safety of vessels, when asked about US and UK strikes against Houthi forces

Japan condemns acts by Houthi forces that violate free passage of vessels around Arabian peninsula

Japan is a major exporting country and thus reaps benefits from safe seas. The actions of the US, UK and other allies have come at not cost to Japan, so this public acknowledgement of support is welcome. China is a major exporting country and thus reaps benefits from safe seas also, but have so far not offered any support for the free ride.