Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi is probably eyeing the impact of Uchida's loose lips:

Hayashi:

no comment on daily stock market moves

will do utmost in managing economic, fiscal policy while working with Bank of Japan

No change in government policy to promote shift to investment to savings

Nikkei update, doing better than the yen:

The Nikkei surged while the yen was weakening. Its collapsed as the yen gained and is bouncing back a little further today.