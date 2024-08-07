Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi is probably eyeing the impact of Uchida's loose lips:

Hayashi:

  • no comment on daily stock market moves
  • will do utmost in managing economic, fiscal policy while working with Bank of Japan
  • No change in government policy to promote shift to investment to savings

Nikkei update, doing better than the yen:

nikkei Bank of Japan 07 August 2024 2

The Nikkei surged while the yen was weakening. Its collapsed as the yen gained and is bouncing back a little further today.