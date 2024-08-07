Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi is probably eyeing the impact of Uchida's loose lips:
- BOJ deputy governor Uchida says the Bank's interest rate can change if needed
- USD/JPY surging on Ushida speech
- More from BOJ dep Gov Uchida: Appropriate to adjust degree of monetary easing
Hayashi:
- no comment on daily stock market moves
- will do utmost in managing economic, fiscal policy while working with Bank of Japan
- No change in government policy to promote shift to investment to savings
Nikkei update, doing better than the yen:
The Nikkei surged while the yen was weakening. Its collapsed as the yen gained and is bouncing back a little further today.