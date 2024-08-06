Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi

  • Wage rises will likely spread to part-timers, small businesses toward autumn with strong Shunto results, minimum pay hikes
  • No comment on day-to-day share moves
  • Says important for govt to make a judgement calmly, when asked about volatile Tokyo stocks
  • Closely watching market moves with sense of urgency
  • Will closely work with BOJ, conduct economic, fiscal policies thoroughly
  • Won't comment on forex levels
  • Important for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals
  • Closely watching fx market moves
Japan yen notes

Shunto is a Japanese term for the "spring wage offensive". It refers to wage talks held simultaneously every spring by company unions throughout Japan.