Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi

Wage rises will likely spread to part-timers, small businesses toward autumn with strong Shunto results, minimum pay hikes

No comment on day-to-day share moves

Says important for govt to make a judgement calmly, when asked about volatile Tokyo stocks

Closely watching market moves with sense of urgency

Will closely work with BOJ, conduct economic, fiscal policies thoroughly

Won't comment on forex levels

Important for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals

Closely watching fx market moves

Shunto is a Japanese term for the "spring wage offensive". It refers to wage talks held simultaneously every spring by company unions throughout Japan.