As Japan has gradually reopened to foreign visitors there have been tight curbs in place, such as only being allowed to travel in the country on organised tours.

That looks set to change. Japan's Fuji News Network (FNN), a commercial television network, reports that the government is moving forward considering allowing visitors to travel freely within the country.

This will be a boost for the tourism and hospitality sector if so, both have languished under restrictions.And will give some boost to the yen if visitor numbers increase.