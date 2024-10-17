CPI data in September is expected to be lower than in August.

You'd think such an event might count against the Bank of Japan hiking rates, but they seem to be intent on doing so despite the incoming data. It'll be interesting to see how the yen responds. USD/JPY above 150 and at its highest (weaker for JPY) since August 1 is the backdrop to this data.

And, a reminder, the CPI data is at 2330 GMT / 2230 US Eastern time. Which is 20 minutes earlier than the usual data releases from Japan. Set your alarms! Don'

Don't ask me why I am emphasizing this time thing ... Whoops ....