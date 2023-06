Poor data from Japan for April 2023

Household Spending -4.4% y/y

expectted -2.4%, prior -1.9%

for the m/m -1.3%

expected +0.6%, prior -0.8%

--

Labour Cash Earnings +1.0%

expected +1.8%, prior +1.3%

Real Cash Earnings, that is earnings after inflation -3% y/y

expected -2.0%, prior -2.3%

USD/JPY barely changed on the releases: