Japanese April Industrial Production (preliminary) -0.4% m/m, first fall in 3 months

expected 1.5%, prior 1.1%

for the y/y -0.3%

expected +2.0% prior -0.6%

April retail sales data have missed also:

-1.2% m/m

expected +0.5%, prior +0.3%

+5.0% y/y

expected +7.1%, prior +6.9%

---

USD/JPY is barely changed on the data. Around 139.79.

Yesterday we had verbal intervneuiton in the yen, awiaitng any more of this today: