Wages data from Japan for April 2024:

Labour Cash Earnings +2.1% y/y

expected +1.8%, prior +1.0%

Real Cash Earnings (i.e. after inflation) -0.7% y/y

expected -0.9%, prior -2.1%

Regular pay, says the stats people, is +2.3% y/y (overtime -0.6%), its quickest rise since October of 1994.

The Bank of Japan and the administration there more widely, are looking for rising wages to drive inflation higher (deamdn oull inflation).

USD/JPY update: