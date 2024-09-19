Japanese CPI Overall 3.0% y/y

expected 3.0%, prior 2.8%

Core CPI (excluding fresh food) 2.8% y/y

expected 2.8%, prior 2.7%

Core-core 2.0% y/y,

expected 2.0%, prior 1.9%

excluding fresh food and energy, this is the closest to US core inflation

All three CPI data points are higher than in the previous month. While the BoJ is not expected to hike rates at its meeting today these sorts of results are likely to help Bank officials maintain a hawkish (for Japan) outlook.

---

The Bank of Japan statement is expected some time in the 0230 - 0330 GMT (2230 - 2330 US Eastern time) time window. Probably earlier in the slot than later.

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will hold his new conference at 0630 GMT (0230 US Eastern time).