Japan August Labor Cash earnings +1.7% y/y
- expected 2.5%, prior 1.8%
Overtime pay +4.3% y/y
Real wages (this is wages adjusted for inflation), falls 1.7% y/y
-
A miss on headline wage gains and in inflation adjusted terms its another fall.
