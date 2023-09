Retail sales +0.1% m/m in August

expected +0.4%, prior +2.2%

for the y/y +7.0% (expected +6.6%, prior +7.0%)

Japan's (preliminary) factory output was flat in August from the previous month, i.e. 0% m/m

expected -0.8%, prior -1.8%

For the y/y, -3.8% (expected -4.6%, prior -2.4%)

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 5.8% in September and increase 3.8% in October

