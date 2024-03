Japanese data for Q4 of 2023.

Business Capex +16.4% y/y

expected +2.9%, prior +3.4%

Company Profits +13.0% t/t

expected +21.3%, prior +20.1%

USD/JPY is little changed on the data. Right now the yen is all about what the Bank of Japan will do, or do not.

Ueda is not Yoda