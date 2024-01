Trade data from Japan for December 2023

Exports +9.8% y/y

expected +9.1%, prior -0.2%

Imports -6.8% y/y

expected -5.3%, prior -11.9%

Trade Balance 62.1bn yen

expected -122.1bn, prior -780.4bn

The pick up in exports to China is encouraging news for Japan and China, it's the first rise in 13 months:

Exports to the US hit a record high.