Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)



• Tokyo CPI 0.8% y/y, expected 0.7%, prior was 0.5%

• Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.5% y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.3%

• Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.3% y/y, expected %, prior was -0.3%

The "CPI excluding Food, Energy" is the closest to US core CPI.