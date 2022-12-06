I posted the data with more or less that headline just a few minutes ago:
The data has caught the, very rapid, attention of media. In perhaps the quickest recap I've seen:
- Japan's real wage posted its biggest fall in more than seven years in October on relentless consumer inflation even though nominal pay grew for a tenth month, official data showed on Tuesday.
The piece goes on with more data, but doesn't draw implications for the BOJ as I did in that post linked above. That is, there is no pivot coming from the BOJ any time soon. Look elsewhere for a Christmas present.