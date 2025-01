Earlier:

Final readings now:

Industrial Production Final (MoM) (Nov) -2.2%

Forecast -2.3%, Previous -2.3%

And -2.7% y/y

prior -2.8%

--

Industrial Production released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry measures outputs of the Japanese factories and mines. Changes in industrial production are widely followed as a major indicator of strength in the manufacturing sector.

A high reading is seen as bullish for the JPY, whereas a low reading is seen as bearish.