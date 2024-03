Japan January Household Spending -6.3% y/y, the largest y/y fall since February 2021

expected -4.1%, prior -2.5%

-2.1% m/m

expected +0.4%, prior -0.9%

---

A Japanese govt official:

January household spending drop does not necessarily reflect consumption trend

Automobile-related spending due to factory suspension and energy fees affected january household spending

If the extremely rapid dismissal of the data is any guide it looks like a BoJ tightening is on the cards this month.