Japan Core Machinery Orders give a heads up as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead, around 6 to 9 months out.

USD/JPY traded above 145.90 for the first time since August of 1998. It has not yet troubled 146.00. I posted earlier on what I reckon is a green light for further USD/JPY gains:

US Treasury Secretary Yellen says the level of the USD is a logical outcome of policy ----