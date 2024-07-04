Household Spending for May 2024 -1.8% y/y

expected 0.1%, prior 0.5%

For the m/m -0.3%

expected +0.5%, prior -1.2%

Cited amongst reasons for the dramatic drop:

higher prices continued to squeeze consumers' purchasing power

***

Well, that's a terrible result! Japanese policymakers are trying to achieve sustained economic growth underpinned by rising wages and durable inflation. This is seen as a prerequisite to normalising monetary policy.

This sort of data result is not going to support Bank of Japan interest rate hikes though. At the margin a yen negative.