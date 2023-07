Wages data from Japan is not supportive of demand-induced inflation.

Cash earnings +2.5% y/y

expected +0.7%, prior +0.8%

But in real terms, adjusted for inflation wages are down 1.2% y/y

Household spending data is also lacklustre, coming in at -4.0% y/y

expected -2.4%, prior -4.4%

and for m/m -1.1%

expected +0.5%, prior -1.3%

----

Earlier re Japan: