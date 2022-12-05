Japan real wages (i.e. after inflation ) have fallen 2.6% y/y in October (September was -1.2%)

Wage growth is a focus for the Bank of Japan. Officials from the bank, including Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda, have said time and again that they view inflation as transitory, that it is being pushed along by rising costs only, and that wage growth needs to be seen to cement inflation at target in a stable and sustainable fashion. No sign of that in the data for October. There is no pivot coming from the BOJ any time soon.

Japan wages data 06 December 2022

Household Spending +1.1% m/m